UPDATE: Waco ISD Board announces superintendent finalist

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District Board has announced the name of the finalist for the superintendent position.

Dr. Susan Kincannon has served in public education for 30 years. She has been a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, and deputy superintendent.

Kincannon has been the superintendent of Belton ISD since 2011. She started her career as a fifth-grade teacher at Scott Elementary in Temple ISD. From her first day in the classroom to today, Kincannon says that she has been inspired by the example of her fourth-grade teacher.

The Belton ISD board will meet on Thursday night to discuss personnel in closed session, and their next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for August 19.

The Waco Independent School District Board has a big announcement to make on Wednesday night.

Board members will announce the name of the finalist for the superintendent position. This person will replace Dr. A. Marcus Nelson who left last March after being arrested on a drug charge in Robertson County. Nelson took a plea deal in this drug possession case.

Source: Belton ISD