UPDATE: Waco PD gives all clear for reported shooting near Baylor

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: As of 5:33 p.m., the Waco Police Department has given the all clear. It is now safe to resume normal activities on campus.

The Waco Police Department has reported a shooting at the Eastgate Apartments, located at 1912 S 5th Street.

Those on Baylor University’s campus are urged to seek secure shelter immediately, and away from doors and windows.

Witnesses observed suspects fleeing the area away from campus. The Waco and Baylor Police Departments are still patrolling the area.

