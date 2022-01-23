WACO, TX- Waco Police have arrested a suspect in the first murder of the year.

On January 22nd, Waco PD Special Crimes detectives worked throughout the day on this case and were able to gain enough evidence to officially charge a Waco area man with the murder of 30-year-old Curtis. Freeman.

Police served 23-year-old Eddie Bohannon with an arrest warrant last night, officially charging him with Murder.

At the time he was served with the warrant, Bohannon was and still is being held in the Falls County Jail, where he was arrested for a separate and unrelated offense several hours after the shooting incident took place here in Waco.

