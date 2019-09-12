UPDATE: Waco shooting victim identified as McLennan County College Academy student

WACO, Texas – The victim of Tuesday’s shooting was a student at the McLennan County Challenge Academy.

Waco Police previously told FOX44 the victim’s body was discovered on Garden Drive, around S 4th Street and the Oakwood Cemetery.

Waco ISD Spokesman Kyle Debeer says the district is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Aquarius McPhaul to a senseless act of violence and offering support for any students affected by the tragedy.

Debeer tells FOX44 counselors from Education Service Center Region 12 and MHMR, along with Waco ISD counselors, were on hand on Wednesday to help students.

The student received multiple gunshot wounds. The body was discovered by a Baylor employee.

Source: Waco Independent School District