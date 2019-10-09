Update: Walmart robbery suspect arrested

BRYAN, Texas- A second suspect has been arrested in a Walmart aggravated robbery.

Bryan Police made contact with the 17-year-old suspect from Bremond. A warrant was obtained on an aggravated robbery and theft in connection with the case. He was also charged with possession of Marijuana.

The robbery occurred September 30, 2019 when 2 male suspects pointed a firearm at 19-year-old victim and stole her personal belongings and her vehicle from a Wal-Mart parking lot.

The vehicle has since been found.