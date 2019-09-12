UPDATE: Warrant obtained for man in connection with Bryan store robbery

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a warrant for 26-year-old Ronald Dwayne Miller, Jr., of Bryan, in connection with the aggravated robbery at the Quick Mark on Villa Maria September 9.

The department is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police or Brazos County Crime Stoppers. Miller is not to be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $750 for information leading to Miller’s arrest if it is received no later than September 14.

Source: Bryan Police Department