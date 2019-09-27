VA Hosts Leading Experts in Brain Injury to Discuss PTSD

WACO, Texas – Some of the nation’s leading experts on advanced treatments for PTSD and traumatic brain injury are here in Waco for a conference.

“A lot of what we talked about today is involved with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries – two things that tend to co-occur in returning war veterans,” says Steven Nelson, of the VA Center of Excellence.

Experts from all over the country are here for the conference. A lot of their focus on Thursday was examining the veteran as an individual.

Researchers in attendance are from the University of California, San Diego, University of Utah, Duke University, and the list goes on.

“The City of Waco, the Waco VA, and our collaboration with Baylor University are putting Waco on the map as far as being a hub of neuroscience research,” says Richard Seim, with the VA Center of Excellence.

Seim says some of the brightest researchers are among those attending the conference this year.

“One of our experts, for example, is one of the pioneers of research on traumatic brain injury – really helped found the field on what we know about traumatic brain injury. Some of our other experts specialize in biochemistry,” Seim says.

Organizers are hoping the collaboration of ideas at this conference can help create a clearer path forward when it comes to assisting our returning veterans in the future.

“Based on how it’s going so far, actually, we really hope that this will lead to more grants, more research collaborations, and to design better ways of treating out veterans and helping them with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries,” Seim says.