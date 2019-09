WACO, Texas – Waco Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1800 S. 2nd Street, on the Baylor University campus.

Witnesses say they saw smoke coming out of a second-story window of a vacant apartment, where the fire started.

Investigators are unsure of how the fire started. Electricity was still going to the apartment, but no one was living in it it at the time.