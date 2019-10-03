Vacant apartment up in flames

WACO, Texas- Fire crews are working to put out an electrical fire at Baylor Plaza Apartments.

The call came at 8:33 a.m. Thursday morning from a commercial structure enhanced alarm.

Five engines, 2 trucks, and 2 command vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

The electrical fire started on the wall and went up to the attic making it difficult for firefighters to find. Oncor will come out and pull out all the meters.

Firefighters say it took a couple hundred gallons of water to put the fire out.

The apartment complex is vacant, and is in the process of demolition.

Baylor Plaza Apartments is set to be completely knocked down in the next month.