Vaccine demand on a downward trend in rural CenTex county

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – Falls County Community Clinic has distributed about 14,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – with about 8,000 of those patients fully vaccinated.

For the first few months of the rollout, they were making strides in getting shots into arms as a designated vaccine hub – but this progress hasn’t lasted, according to the staff.

“We’ve noticed in the last three to four weeks, there’s been a decline in patients scheduling to register for an appointment to receive a vaccine,” said Jessica Ford.

Ford is an administrator at FCC, and says it’s a bit concerning to see the decline with the amount of vaccine they are set to receive from the state going forward.

In some instances, they have already had to ship doses off – sometimes in the hundreds. They say this is because the demand just isn’t there the way it was before.

“Weeks ago, in the afternoon, we were vaccinating roughly 200 patients. Versus now, we’re seeing 60 50, 40, even 30 patients. It’s decreased tremendously,” Ford shared.

She says they were fortunate because they only received about 60 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which has been drawing a lot of push back due to side effects. Of those 60, they distributed a little over half.

Ford is encouraging folks throughout the area who have an interest to line up an appointment while the supply is available.

“Visit our website covid.fallshospital.com to be able to schedule an appointment. We’re administering Monday through Friday, 1:30 [p.m.] to 5 [p.m.], for first time appointments,” she said.