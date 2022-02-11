WACO, Texas — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. But if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone special, here’s a few recommendations from some local Waco stores.

If you’re heart is set on buying a piece of jewelry for your love, Di’Amore Fine Jewelers has a large selection of pieces from diamonds to birthstones.

They also have payment options in case you’re shopping on a budget.

“If it is beyond what you have out of pocket and you’re open to financing, we do offer that,” Diamond Expert Rachel Hammons said. “So we finance no interest options as well or a low interest option, which would give you a lower payment. So we try to work with whatever kind of suits your needs and where you’re at.”

Di’Amore also has options for shopping if you aren’t able to get into their store through a text line with their diamond experts

“Through that we can send you images, you can send us images, and we can also send videos, price points,” Hammons said. “I can even send you a payment link through that text message.”

Now if you’re shopping with more of a limited budget for your sweetheart, maybe lean toward a sweeter gift, like gourmet chocolates.

Cocoamoda Chocolates downtown have an assortment that you can pick and choose flavors your partner will love.

“We have a small, our smallest pack is a four count, and that would be twelve dollars plus tax,” Owner Jacqueline Wilkinson said. “So you can definitely get an eight count as well so you can get double that for twenty five dollars. So, that’s kind of a steal. And then we have higher, twenty four, thirty six counts, stuff like that.”

Cocoamoda chocolates also take online orders so if you aren’t able to get in before Monday, you can order through their social media and your candies will be ready for love day.