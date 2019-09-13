Valley Mills 5th grader fighting for her life

WACO, Texas – On September 8, Lily developed a fever and then her condition quickly deteriorated.

It turns out Lily contracted a rare brain-eating amoeba, and now her family wants to spread awareness about this horrible situation.

“Her condition right now is…we all need prayers,” says Wendy Scott, a relative of Lily’s. “They took her to the doctor on Monday, and because the signs and symptoms looked so much like a viral infection, she was sent home. The plan of action was basically to fill her with liquids and it would run its course. She was still running a fever into the night, and then when they went to wake her on Tuesday morning, she was unresponsive. Her eyes were open and looking, but she could not speak.”

They rushed Lily to the emergency room, where doctors discovered she had contracted an amoeba causing an infection in the brain. The amoeba is very aggressive and has a very high fatality rate.

“It is extremely rare. However, it is a very serious infection. What happens is the amoeba lives everywhere in fresh water that is not treated with chlorine or something like that. So the organism itself is very common. It can affect the brain if someone gets water up into their nose. We don’t know why that happens so rarely. We don’t know why some people get sick like that while there are millions and millions of people swimming and doing recreational water activities,” says Chris Van Deusen, Texas Department of State Health Services Spokesman.

But Lily is a fighter, and her family has faith.

“Lily is a sassy little redhead who likes to be the center of attention, and so whenever she wakes up this is going to be so exciting for her. She is going to be loving that she has a Facebook page,” Scott says.

If you want to help Lily and her family in this difficult time, click here to go to the Facebook site Scott set up. There you will find updates on Lily’s condition and ways you can help out the family.

The Valley Mills Independent School District released a statement saying donations will be taken for Lily and her family at Friday night’s homecoming game.