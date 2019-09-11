Valley Mills ISD student under evaluation for possible meningitis

VALLEY MILLS, Texas – A student at Valley Mills Elementary School is being evaluated for a possible case of meningitis.

Superintendent Mike Kelly sent a letter to parents and staff on Tuesday saying while the district does not have a formal diagnosis, they want to make sure everyone is aware of the symptoms to look for and when to seek medical treatment.

The district is working with the local State Health Department to ensure the safety of students and staff, and have been advised to notify parents of the following symptoms associated with meningitis:

Fever

Rash

Headache

Neck stiffness

Vomiting

Chills

Muscle and joint pain

Abdominal pain

Children are urged to seek medical attention if they show any of the above symptoms.

Valley Mills Elementary was thoroughly cleaned on Tuesday evening using a hospital-grade disinfectant. The district plans to contact parents and staff if any information on a confirmed diagnosis becomes available.

Source: Valley Mills Independent School District