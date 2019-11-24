Vandals Destroy Community Center

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas– Little River-Academy Community Center is recovering after workers say someone broke in and vandalized the building.

“It hurt my heart to see it, because of the attachment I have to it,” says Board Member, Nell Messer.

Messer is a longtime member of the community center, dating back decades ago.

The native says on Saturday Nov. 16th, she was pet sitting for a friend, when she received a call from a police officer.

“He told me what was going on and I came up and saw the devastation,” she says.

Damages left included broken windows, tables flipped over, ripped open wire panels.

In addition, the floor was splatted with chemicals from an open fire extinguisher.

“For someone to want to do that much destruction, its sad, its very sad,” she adds.

Due to the damages, some of the center’s thanksgiving events have been cancelled.

They are currently working with insurance adjusters to figure out the cost the damages.