Vanessa Guillén Supporters March For Justice at Nation’s Capitol

Lawmakers, celebrities, and advocates gathered at the nation’s capital to march for justice for Vanessa Guillén.

Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and family members of Vanessa Guillén were among the attendees at the march.

Those gathered are pushing for the “I am Vanessa Guillén Act” to pass at the federal level to improve how sexual violence incidents are addressed by military officials.

The legislation will allow victims to report incidents of sexual violence outside of their chain of command.

Guillén was killed on April, 2020, in an armory room on Fort Hood.

Specialist Aaron Robinson, who was accused of hammering and killing Guillén, shot and killed himself as police approached him.

“We are here marching and rallying to honor Vanessa Guillén and to fight to change how things are done in the U.S. Military today. We are fighting to change how men and women are treated in the U.S. Military today. We’re fighting to change how these cases are handled and what happens after these crimes are committed. We’re fighting to make sure what happened to Vanessa Guillén never happens again.”

The Texas version of the bill, called the Vanessa Guillén Act, was signed and went into effect in September.