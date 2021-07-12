Venues handling post COVID event influx

WACO, Texas — As life begins to return to pre-COVID normality, many venues are seeing an influx of events after many were postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus.

“We’ve attempted to get everybody rebooked on the calendar,” Woodway City Director Jessie Reid said. “We are full on Saturdays pretty much.”

The Carleen Bright Arboretum is just one of the many venues that felt the affects of the COVID-19 virus and had to postpone most of their weddings and parties that were booked for last year.

Now, they are seeing an influx of clients lining up to book weddings, showers, and other parties now that it’s safer to get together.

“We see so much joy going on,” she said. “Whether that’s from weddings that were postponed or retirement celebrations or celebrations of life. We’re just getting everything that happened in this last year, people are deciding to celebrate it now.”

Many venues have not had a free weekend since state guidelines allowed people to get together again.

Owner of Castle Heights Bijoux Viviana Smith said they work with their clients in advance and are very open about availability as many postponed events are now taking up current weekends.

“It’s been working out so far,” Smith said. “You know whenever it’s booked already, we let them know what days we are not booked on the same month and then hopefully they can find a date that works for them.”

But despite quarantine ending, Viviana is still seeing many take precautions before reserving a date for a celebration, in fear of quarantine coming back.

“Well I think a lot of people are making reservations cautiously and people are asking me if for some reason something happened again, can we reschedule our event?” she said. “So I feel like a lot of people are cautious and are trying to plan ahead of time for the what if.”

Both venue coordinators did advise those looking to plan an event to start a couple months before to ensure there would be a date available.