Veterans One Stop hosts Thanksgiving luncheon

WACO, Texas – Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop hosted an early Thanksgiving feast Friday in preparation for the holiday.

“I’m glad that someone is giving something back to all the vets and the brothers-in-arms. They’re giving something back, and I really do appreciate that,” says local veteran Osborne Guinn.

Hundred of local veterans are thankful the community is rallying together to give back to those who served our country.

Veterans One Stop hosted their fourth annual Thanksgiving Luncheon despite the chilly temperatures.

“There’s been no trouble. Our volunteers and our staff here at the One Stop has this very well-planned. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t plan warmer weather,” says volunteer Dr. John Knue.

Local companies donated the food, and several volunteers came out to serve it.

“Meadowbrook Baptist Church and the Robinson Fire Department donated all the tables, most of the chairs for use, and the tent here today for the serving. They did the same last year. They’re very helpful. After we set up all the tables and chairs, I went back to the Robinson Fire Department where they donated all the ice to use,” says Dr. Knue.

“We had a caterer come in from H-E-B, and we had the numbers budgeted for 800. Everyone is getting a plentiful serving. There are many, many desserts to pick from. A good variety. A good selection of everything. So we’re just going to feed until the food runs out,” says Bobbi Stewart, the Program Director for Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop.

This event was about more than just filling stomachs. It was about filling hearts.

“I love it. I am so fulfilled. I’m just standing here smiling in awe that they’re here. That they braved the weather and they’re here,” says Stewart.