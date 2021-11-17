Veterans Thanksgiving Appreciation Luncheon

WACO, Texas- Local veterans spent time today gathered for a free meal provided by Veterans One Stop as a way to say thank you.

Veteran Gene Chillous says Veterans One Stop has been a blessing to him and others in the community.

“Thanksgiving dinner is always nice, but it’s always good to fellowship with other veterans that you might not have seen in years,” Chillous said.

Veterans enjoyed a free meal dine-in or carry-out.

Those in attendance were treated to a ceremony featuring a live band, presentation of the flags, and speaker Ed Brown who shared his time during Operation Desert Storm.

One Stop Peer Services Coordinator Nikita Roedler says, the goal was to serve 400 veterans to show appreciation for their service.

“I think it helps build more community, and let them talk to other veterans and get out in the community,” Roedler said. “Since COVID, they kind of got stuck in their house, so we’re trying to get everyone out again, it helps build long term relationships.”

Some of the volunteers serving at the luncheon included Kelly Realtors and Interim Health Care Hospice.

Veteran Tommy Steeler has been volunteering at One Stop since 2014, and with COVID limiting plans last year he is excited to be back.

“We’ve kind of separated and had to go our own ways, because we just could be together to do all this stuff,” Steeley said. “So it’s been really exciting to be back with my volunteer friends and to see all my Veterans, and were just happy to be here.”