KILLEEN, TX- Killeen Police report the victim on the West Elm Road shooting from September 7, 2021 has died from her injuries.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, the victim, Francine Martinez, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.

This investigation is currently being reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office to enhance the current charge on the suspect, Nakealon Keunte Mosley.

