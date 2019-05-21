Victim of fatal bicycle crash identified

The Department of Public Safety reports that the man killed when his bicycle was hit by a pickup in Lampasas County Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Douglas Wheeler of Kempner.

Investigating troopers say the crash occurred about 12:17 p.m. on FM 2527 about three-tenths of a mile north of FM 580 which is generally northeast of the city of Lampasas.

DPS spokesman Dave Roberts said te investigation indicated that Wheeler was going south on FM 2527 on the bicycle when he was hit from behind by a 2003 Chevy pickup.

The pickup was driven by a 68-year-old Lampasas man.

Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash was reported ongoing Tuesday.