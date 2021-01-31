Victim’s family speaks about shooting incident that occurred Saturday night

KILLEEN, Texas – At approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of York Avenue in reference to a shooting victim. Right now the two victims are recovering from the gunshot wounds and are in stable condition. The Reyes family is relieved to hear that their older brother is in stable condition after being shot.

Lance Reyes was inside his home when he heard eight gunshots coming from outside. He said he saw his older brother running towards his house after getting shot in the arm.

“I saw it was him, I recognized it was him, he said they shot me bro, they shot me, and I grabbed him and I ran him into the house and then we called 9-1-1,” says the victims younger brother Lance Reyes.

The incident happened at a home in the 600 block of Murphy street. Police say a suspect went in and opened fire, shooting three men.

“By the time that we called the officers, they came and told me to get away from the house because they don’t know where the suspect was at, and I was telling them there was a guy down right there you need to give him help, he’s unresponsive,” says Reyes.

The neighbors were shocked to hear gunshots so close to their home.

“I feel like it could have been one of my people and that’s why I don’t walk at nighttime and stuff because a lot people think you are the wrong person so they’ll try to shoot at you,” says the victims neighbor, Isaiah Washington.

Asher Levi Kitchens died at the scene, while the other two victims, a 41 year old and a 42 year old were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple and are in stable condition.

“Right now he’s in surgery, I keep calling out to the doctors but they’re not giving us any information because it is an ongoing investigation,” says Reyes.

The Killeen Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or have any information regarding this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.