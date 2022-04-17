SALADO, Texas (FOX 44)- Days after an EF-3 tornado made a direct hit on the Cedar Valley area in Salado.

Church members gathered Sunday morning for Easter service.



“It’s great to be back on god’s property on the slab that is left for us to build a worship to hear his words,” says church member Alex Seeton.

Chairs filled with people, several even brought their lawn chairs.



“But now I think we have peace and seeing all these people out today is just a blessing for us and our church,” says Pastor Billy Borho’s granddaughter, Lauren Borho.

Looking back on Tuesdays destruction, LeeAnn Seeton is surprised to see what is left of Victory Baptist Church.



“Me and my sister came down here that night and it’s a lot different when you come at night you can still hardly see that much and lights everywhere but when you come at the daytime its just wow,” says church member LeeAnn Seeton.

Victory Baptist Church as well as First Cedar Valley Church received major damage to their buildings.

For days community members volunteered their time to clean up the debris to have the church ready for service Sunday morning.



“We had a church that pretty much set up the whole thing they brought the chairs, the sound system and everything it’s just really honoring for the lord and all of us,” says Seeton.

And as for the future for Victory Baptist Church, pastor Billy Borho says they’re planning on rebuilding.