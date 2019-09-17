Vigil honors Valley Mills student

VALLEY MILLS, Texas – Family and friends are preparing for a balloon release for ten-year old Lily Mae Avant.

Lily died last weekend after contracting an aggressive brain-eating amoeba after swimming in the Brazos River. She was a fifth grader in the Valley Mills Independent School District, where her superintendent held a press conference about the news saying,”Lily touched a lot of lives. There’s not a student down there that she wasn’t a friend to.”

Health officials say the amoeba that killed Lily is commonly found in freshwater lakes and rivers, like the one she was swimming in. It travels through the nose, eventually destroying brain tissue.

According to the CDC, only 34 cases were reported in the United States between 2008 and 2018.

The family is standing strong and sharing their love for Lily while mourning a life that ended too soon.