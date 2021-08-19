Virtual Learning: Then vs. Now

WACO, Texas — When schools moved to virtual learning in March of 2020, it created a large learning challenge for students and educators – as most had never done school from home before.

“For the vast majority of kids, face-to-face is going to be a better instructional model. But we still want to have a great virtual option,” says Midway ISD Communications Director Traci Marlin.

Many schools are now back to full in-person learning and hope to stay this way – but in the case this is not possible, the Midway Independent School District is prepared.

“So we are not wanting to move into virtual,” Marlin said. “We are prepared to move to virtual as far as having our infrastructure, our equipment, our training and our accounts. But that is not something that we would be jumping to try to implement.”

Midway has been on the one-to-one initiative for some time, so transitioning to virtual learning was somewhat smoother than other districts.

But other areas, like the Copperas Cove Independent School District, just changed to the one-to-one initiative to help students transition from virtual learning to in-person learning.

Midway ISD does not plan to move back to full virtual learning this year – as they believe in-person learning is much more crucial to the well-being of their students.

“You learn how to get along with other people,” she said. “You learn how to prioritize groups, or teamwork. You learn a lot about behaving or belonging, and treating other people with respect. So there’s a lot that our teachers do that is just incredible. That’s beyond a book or a screen. That’s much harder to pull off in a virtual platform.”