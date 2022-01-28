TEMPLE, Texas – United Way of Central Texas (UWCT) and its community partners are kicking off the 2022 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at the beginning of February.

This is being done in conjunction with the Heart of Texas Goodwill Job Connection, Central Texas Housing Consortium, Temple College, Harker Heights YMCA, Texas A&M-Central Texas, Grace Christian Center and the McLane School of Business at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The UWCT VITA volunteers prepared nearly 1,000 free tax returns for Central Texans in 2021, and brought in over $1.4 million in refunds and nearly $450,000 in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC) to the local community. VITA volunteers are IRS certified and knowledgeable in EITC providing basic income tax return services without charge, ensuring 100 percent of the tax refund goes directly to the customer.

This is UWCT’s twelfth year to provide tax assistance to the local community. Clients eligible to have their taxes prepared for free must make less than $55,000 a year – last year, the average client income was about $24,000 per year.

Temple, Belton, Harker Heights and Killeen VITA sites will open the week of February 1 until April 18. To schedule an appointment, you can go here. You can also call the United Way of Central Texas office at 254-778-8616 after January 25.

Below is a list of sites throughout the Bell County area:

