Voters reject $30 million bond for new Coryell County jail

GATESVILLE, Texas – Coryell County will not be getting a new jail after voters were not in favor of the $30 million bond.

“I believe it’s the sticker price, the $30.9 million,” Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said.

This is one of the reasons Williams says voters turned down building a new jail. The approval would have also increased the yearly mortgage for the jail – from $1.2 million to $1.9 million.

“It would be just a few hundred thousand dollars more to come out to build a facility. That would put us in compliance and be a safer facility for my staff to be able to do our jobs,” Williams said.

More than 70 percent of the voters said no to the building of a new jail.

Williams said for now they will resume business as usual, and partner with other counties for space – which will still cost more money.

“Just the cost of the bedspace is anywhere from $50 to $84,” Williams said. “Which comes to about $1.2 million a year.”

Since voters rejected the jail, Coryell County Judge Roger Miller says they have a three-year waiting period before they county can issue a Certification of Obligation to raise the money. During this time, he plans to find what works best for the people of the county.

“Some of the feedback I’ve heard from the citizens is they really wanted to see us explore other options, and be able to explain what those options are,” Miller said.

One question Miller has heard is if the jail could be expanded, versus building a new facility.

“We certainly don’t want to wait another three years before addressing this,” Miller said.

Miller says the County’s goal is to do their due diligence.

“I feel sure that this three-year window certainly {well, I don’t want it} to be wasted time,” Miller said. ” I want it to be productive time.”