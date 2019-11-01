Voters to consider several propositions in November 5th General Election

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Friday was the last day of early voting for the November 5th Joint General Election.

On the ballot this year, several propositions including a nearly $150 million bond election for Midway ISD and a $14.5 million Cameron Park Zoo expansion project.

“This bond is going to directly affect their future learning experiences in Midway,” says Will Phipps, Midway ISD parent.

Phipps is a father of two elementary school girls. He says Midway ISD’s $148 million bond election will only benefit the community.

“I just want to make sure we give our kids the best chance, the best opportunity to learn and have a good learning environment,” Phipps says.

The bond is made up of 94 percent growth and six percent improvement projects.

“A new elementary school. We are proposing adding on to River Valley Intermediate school to convert it to a middle school so it would house 6th, 7th and 8th grade. Our other intermediate school, Woodgate, we are proposing that it become another elementary school so it would serve students in pre-kindergarten through the 5th grade, and then we would renovate our current middle school for 6th, 7th, and 8th graders as well and then a career technical education addition to midway high school,” says Dr. George Kazanas, Superintendent of schools for Midway ISD.

All to be able to accommodate the projected growth in the area.

“When I see kids learning on portables and when I see three of the ten campuses over capacity, six of the ten campuses over 90 percent capacity….hey, this is going to be a problem,” Phipps says.

The Cameron Park Zoo is also trying to keep up with the demand by using $14.5 million to expand and renovate the 26-year-old staple in McLennan County.

“To expand on our education programming, our veterinary services and add one of the coolest exhibits in the United States, the South African penguins,” says Johnny Binder, Interim Director at Cameron Park Zoo.

As for taxpayers, the zoo says the bond is tax neutral, which means it will not impact your property taxes.

“I believe our citizens will really support it. We have a lot of folks out in the county that love our zoo,” Binder says.

Proponents say Midway’s bond election will actually create a one penny tax decrease.

“This particular package, we’ve always sold bonds for 20 years or less, so we really want to maintain and we propose maintaining that. The interest rate is currently low. They are at historic lows over the last ten years,” adds Dr. Kazanas.

“It’ll provide me some more relief, so I’m totally in favor from a tax standpoint,” Phipps says.

Voting for the general election starts Tuesday, November 5th.