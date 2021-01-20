VP Harris’ Inauguration: An inspiration for Central Texas women

WACO, Texas – Women across the country are sharing their pride and support after the inauguration of our first female vice-president, Kamala Harris.

“I can look up to her. I can know that I can do anything. I can become Vice President maybe, or even President, if that’s something that I want to do,” said Mia Robertson.

Women across Central Texas watched Wednesday’s inauguration – witnessing history as the Harris took the Oath of Office.

It was an inspiration to women in public office and leadership roles throughout the community.

“It tells me that my belief and hope in our political system, especially as an elected official, is confirmed that this truly is the best place to make a life of hope and purpose for people,” said McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Miller.

Vice President Harris’ story, for Waco’s NAACP President Dr. Peaches Henry, reaffirms her value in the power of the vote and reminds her of the country’s progress.

“I hope people are inspired to know that the progress that we are making in this country is good for everyone. That everyone in this country should be valued and respected,” Dr. Henry told FOX44.

Young women continuing their education tell FOX44 watching history unfold today gives them more hope for the future as young minorities.

“It’s very interesting and inspirational to see not only a person of color, but a woman of color. We’re highly underrepresented,” said Oluchi Ohaya, a student at Baylor.

Some students hope Harris will inspire more inclusion throughout the country.

“It’s very important as we go forth as a nation that we continue to diversify our fields, and that we are including people of all colors to represent what we look like in America,” a Baylor doctoral student said.