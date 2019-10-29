Vice President Mike Pence Visits Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – Vice President Mike Pence visited Fort Hood on Tuesday and discussed the importance of a smooth transition back to civilian life.

Pence began the day watching soldiers train for battle, then spoke to a small group of veterans at a roundtable. Soldiers say they couldn’t be happier for the visit.

“It’s always nice when we get our senior leaders to come out and see what we do every single day. To show our young troopers how important it is off the field,” says Colonel Mike Schnofeld.

According to statistics, nearly 80 percent of Fort Hood soldiers who leave the military stay in Killeen.

“That’s a phenomenal resource that we give back as we transition them into the civilian world. We have somebody right now for all our employers,” Schnofeld says.

During Pence’s half-hour speech, he shared stories of his military upbringing while thanking soldiers for their service.

He also expressed gratitude to service members, also giving the White House “a pat on the back.”

“I truly believe, when you look at the record of the last three years. If you look at what this president has done for our Armed Forces and their families, for our veterans. I think President Donald Trump is the best friend the Armed Forces of the United States have ever had,” Pence says.

From Fort Hood, the Vice President went to Austin for a campaign lunch. On Friday, he will head to Tupelo, Mississippi to rally with President Trump.

FOX44 was there when Pence made his speech at Fort Hood. You can view it below.