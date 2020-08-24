Waco Activist Concludes 24-Hour ‘Solitary Confinement’ Protest

WACO, Texas. It was all hugs and tears on Sunday afternoon after Waco Activist and Broadway writer, Stevie Walker-Webb concluded 24-hours of his solitary confinement demonstration.

“I guess the most difficult part is to suffer like that, I’m only suffering for one day. My brother’s been suffering for 122 days,” Webb said.

On Saturday, Webb caged himself in a 6 by 9 feet cell outside of the Mclennan County Jail and the event was livestreamed on YouTube.

The protest was a response to his brother, Steven Waday who is at the jail in solitary confinement. Webb said back on April 22nd, Waday had a bipolar schizophrenic episode in front their front yard.

According to Webb, his family called for mental health support but the police was sent out instead. Waday was charged with assault after allegedly hitting officers.

“All of those charges are connected to him resisting arrest. Now I think its lawfully okay for a citizen, even if they’re not mentally ill, a normal person if a cop comes in your yard and try to arrest you while seeking help, who’s not going to say don’t take me away?” said Webb.

28-year-old Waday is currently awaiting a transfer to a mental health facility in Austin. Webb said he will continue to campaign and fight for justice for those who are mentally ill.

