Waco And McLennan County discuss future after Shelter-In-Place order ends May 1st

MCLENNAN County, Texas – McLennan County and the City of Waco are working on future plans after the Shelter-In-Place order ends on Friday, May 1st.

During a joint-virtual meeting, Mayor Kyle Deaver and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton agreed face masks will not be mandatory to wear. Mayor Deaver says demanding people to wear masks will not be enforceable because it supersedes Governor Greg Abbott’s new orders made on April 27th.

However, McLennan County says weddings and funerals will be considered essential – but those attending should practice social distancing. Deaver says golf courses, parks and tennis court locations are expected to reopen in “a few days.”

Barbershops and hair salons will not be added to the list. Judge Felton says he hopes they can reopen if cases decrease. Leaders say the staggered approach to reopening the county is best.

“If you just flip the switch and start out full speed and all sectors of the economy, you’re almost guaranteed to have that backslide and be back in trouble. So it is a difficult line to walk, and it’s a balancing act the governor is trying to pull off,” says Deaver.

Businesses such as retail stores, museums, movie theaters and malls are allowed to reopen on May 1st, but must operate at 25 percent capacity.