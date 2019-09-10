Waco Animal Birth Control Clinic hosts open house

WACO, Texas – Waco’s Animal Birth Control Clinic hosted an open house on Tuesday.

This event gave the public a chance to learn about animal medicine, the impact of no-kill shelters, and what the public can do to become better pet owners. People also had the chance to see surgeries being performed.

Staff say this benefits both the organization and the community.

“The animal shelter, when they get too many animals, they have a hard time adopting them all. And a big way that we help our shelter is by providing lots of spays and neuters for the community,” says Carrie Kuehl, of the Waco Animal Birth Control Clinic.

Last year, the shelter performed nearly 12,000 surgeries on cats and dogs – many ranging as low as $10.

For more information, you can visit the Animal Birth Control website here.