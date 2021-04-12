Waco begins preparations to celebrate Baylor Men’s Basketball’s National Championship

WACO, Texas – Preparations are underway in Waco for Tuesday’s big National Champions parade. The Baylor Men’s Basketball team will be celebrated in Downtown Waco.

The City prepared all day Monday lining up barricades and fences. They are thrilled to be able to celebrate the Bears on Tuesday – the first big event for the City since the pandemic began.

“We are celebrating the Baylor Bears Championship, and I tell you, we are doing it with a downtown parade, and it’s going to be a spectacle. And really, a celebration for the entire community of Waco,” said Jonathan Cook, Director of Waco Parks and Recreation.

This comes after the Bears beat Gonzaga 86-70 last week, securing the Baylor Men’s Basketball’s first National Championship.

“I think the Baylor Basketball Program embodies the values of this City so well. Sometimes that program has been down, sometimes that team has been down, and sometimes this City has been down. But through grit, integrity and character, they rose up and they won the National Championship. And I think that’s the energy in the City right now. Is that through grit, integrity, good character, and excellence. We are going to have brighter days in our future,” said Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

At 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, the parade will start at 14th Street and travel ten blocks down Austin Avenue.

“We will have streets closed all along Austin Avenue and the parameter streets. So obviously anytime we do a parade, safety is of outmost importance as far as keeping people out of the roadways,” said Cook.

This year, health and safety are even more important, as this is the first big event the City has planned since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“We are asking people to wear masks. We are asking people to exercise good, safe protocols,” said Mayor Meek. “To make sure that this is a safe, but celebratory event.”

Even though there is a chance of rain in the forecast on Tuesday, they are hoping no rain will cancel this parade.

“Right now, we are going full steam ahead. We see some isolated storms in the middle of the afternoon, but we think we are going to be good. And it’s wonderful temperature, so we are going to celebrate in style,” added Cook.

The parade will end in front of City Hall. FOX44 News will have live coverage from this event.