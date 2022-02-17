WACO, Texas- Taking a two mile walk for some can be good exercise but one program at Baylor University is using walking as a way to teach black history.

Baylor University Assistant Director for The Institute for Oral History Adrienne Cain says this idea has been in the work for years, and now it has finally come to fruition.

The tour is developed from the Waco History app which allows people to read and learn about history right at their fingertips.

“One of those most important, I would say fascinating histories of Waco is the history of Black Americans in the city,” Cain said. “We have a very interesting, complex and beautiful history here in Waco, and by doing this tour, we’re able to show just a snippet of what some of those histories are.”

Cain says the two mile tour on Saturday, February 19th will allow participants to get a glimpse of historical landmarks while gaining knowledge from her and fellow tour guide Stephen Sloan.

The walk will start at the McLennan County Court house and navigate through several locations downtown educating about the tornadoes affect on Black Wacoans, the Doris Miller Memorial and Paul Quinn College.

“With the two of us we want to make sure we are able to have everyone’s attention, and answer any questions people may have so it is more of an intimate experience,” Cain said.

Cain hopes this will be the start to an inaugural event, this year 50 spots filled up quickly forcing them to start discussing plans for a part two.

The goal of the Black History tour is to get people engaged while learning more about Waco’s history.

“It’s Waco history so we can do this in March, we can do this any other time of the year because it’s the history of Waco. We don’t have any limits as far as it having to be in February in that sense,” Cain said.

If you are interested in learning more about Black history or Waco history in general visit the Waco history website or app.