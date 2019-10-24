Waco Business Burglarized

WACO, Texas – The owner of Hardware Junky Computer Repair on Waco Drive says he has been in this location over six months, and things were going smooth until Tuesday night – when someone broke in.

The surveilance video from the business shows the burglar breaking in through the window closest to the door around 10:00 p.m.

The burglar immediately pulled out the bag where he would stash the stolen items and went straight behind the counter of the repair shop.

The owner says the burglar walked away with a Samsung touchscreen laptop, a Nintendo Wii with four controllers, two Dell laptops, and a Mac Book Pro.

“The good thing is nothing of customers was really taking it. Most of it was my stuff. And on that part, I’m okay,” says owner Aldo Jefferson.

Jefferson says he is hoping police can track down the man behind it all.

“I just want the person caught and sent to jail. Because they deserve to be in jail. For someone to do that, it’s not cool. You wouldn’t want someone going into your house, stealing your stuff, going in your business stealing your stuff, stuff that you’ve worked hard for and other people have worked hard for,” Jefferson tells FOX44.

The Waco Police Department is investigating. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.