WACO, Texas – The co-founder of the popular bubble tea shop Waco Cha is making it big!

Devin Li has been selected as a Forbes 1000 honoree.

Waco Cha started in 2018 at the Downtown Farmers Market. It quickly turned into a special place which enables people of all backgrounds to bridge cultures and create community through tea and food.

Since then, they have opened up a location on Franklin Avenue and have continued to thrive within the community.