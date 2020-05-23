Waco City Council names Bradley Ford as next City Manager

Waco, Texas – Following the announcement on Tuesday, May 19th by City Manager Wiley Stem III of his planned retirement after 44 years of service to the City later this summer, the Waco City Council held a special meeting Saturday, May 23rd at 9am to consider the selection of the next City Manager and interview current Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford.

Following the lengthy Executive Session, the City Council voted unanimously on the posted resolution to hire Ford as Waco’s next City Manager.

Mayor Kyle Deaver said, “Bradley has overwhelmed the Council with his ability to deal with the many complex issues presented to the city while fostering positive relationships with community partners. He has proven his passion for the city and his ability to deal with difficult issues and carrying out the Council’s goals and objectives. We have been fortunate to have outstanding City Managers in the past and I’m confident Bradley will continue that legacy.”

Soon to retire City Manager Wiley Stem said, “Not long after Bradley came to the city as an Assistant City Manager it was immediately clear that he had the ability to be a strong leader for Waco. When I appointed him Deputy City Manager I knew in my heart that if the Council agreed, he would be able to continue the work of the Council and keep the city moving in the right direction. I’m excited for him and the future of Waco.”

Ford received his Bachelor of Political Science from the University of Texas at Tyler in 2003 and a Masters in City and Regional Planning from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2007. He came to the City of Waco in 2017 having worked for the cities of Ft. Worth and Burleson in the areas of Planning, Economic and Community Development and serving as Deputy City Manager in Burleson. Bradley spends his free time at home with his wife 20 years, Deanna, and their three children.

Ford said, “I have worked with many leaders in my career that have invested time and energy into my development. The most recent example of that is Wiley Stem. It will be a true honor to follow Wiley in leading our City family.”