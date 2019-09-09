Waco construction leads to several road closures

WACO, Texas – There are several construction activities happening in the Waco area, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Crews will be continuing overnight work on the Interstate 35 mainlanes over N Loop 340 for approximately three months. During this work, overnight closures will occur on both the westbound and eastbound lanes of N Loop 340. Through traffic will need to use the turnaround lanes at Behrens Circle or Meyers Lane to cross I-35.

Southbound traffic on I-35 has been shifted to the northbound side of the interstate, from S. University Parks Drive to the 17th and 18th Streets intersections. This configuration will last for approximately one year, and will require occasional lane closures on the I-35 mainlanes.

At the same time as the traffic shift, crews will close the entrance ramp on the southbound I-35 frontage road immediately south of University Parks Drive and re-open the ramp just south of 5th Street the following night.

Crews will be performing work on the southbound I-35 mainlanes over 4th and 5th Streets for approximately three months starting Tuesday, September 10. 4th and 5th Streets will also be closed at I-35 to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic for up to two nights. During these closures, traffic will need to use the University Parks Drive or 17th and 18th Streets intersections to cross I-35.

Crews will also shift all US-84 (Waco Drive/Bellmead Drive) traffic onto the westbound lanes for approximately four months, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.

Overnight work hours are as follows:

• Monday – Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

• Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.

• Sunday from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

All dates are subject to change, dependent on weather and field conditions.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation