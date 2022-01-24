WACO– The Waco Convention Center is celebrating its 50 year anniversary with a celebration Wednesday.

It will be in the Brazos Ballroom in the Convention Center from 3 to 6 p.m., and registration is encouraged but not required.

The event is free to the public, and there will be a special presentation at 4 p.m.

The convention center held it’s grand opening in 1972. The building was much smaller and cost about $2.6 million to build.

In 1988, space was added to accommodate larger events – costing $1.2 million.

“A lot of times over the years, they’ve expanded the building because it just wasn’t big enough for the things that they wanted to get done,” manager of marketing and communications Carla Pendergraft said.

In 2012, the building had a $17 million renovation adding a wrap-around foyer for McLennan hall, more lobby space, escalators, and more.

“We’re celebrating 50 years of making memories and enriching lives in the Waco community,” Pendergraft said.

When the convention center first opened, the celebration featured a week of entertainment with pianist Peter Nero as the headliner.

“There was really no place to hold a convention back in the day, back in the early seventies, and the community decided it was really important to have a place for conventions, trade shows, big events that bring economic development and economic impact to the Waco area,” Pendergraft said.



In it’s earlier days, the convention center was primarily used for performers, and now it focuses more on conventions and local events.



“We hope lots of Wacoans will come and kind of share some of the different memories that were here,” Perndergraft said. “We’ve had Freddy King, we’ve had Charley Pride.”

The convention center is asking the community to share photos and memories of events held at the Waco convention center over the years.



“We will actually be sharing some of the memories that people sent in to us, and you’ll be able to see some really old photographs of things that have happened in the past,” Pendergraft said.

At the ceremony, they will also be sharing some of the new plans for the convention center moving forward.



“New carpet is in the works, and just some various things to really upgrade some of the rooms and just keeping them up to snuff,” Pendergraft said.