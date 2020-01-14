Waco Disabled Veterans Sees Decline In Memberships

WACO, Texas – Waco is home to at least 700 disabled veterans. However, its VA chapter is in jeopardy because of low turnout.

“Some of them can’t make a meeting because of their disabilities, others are working,” says Organizer/Treasurer Tom Parker.

The chapter helps disabled veterans receive benefits, notifies them of current events, and assists with bills during emergencies.

Parker says on average, the organization has 20 members who regularly attend meetings. In the last year, the number has dropped significantly to six.

“I don’t have an explanation as to why. A lot of it is apathy among veterans,” says Parker.

“It makes me sad because the chapter is the oldest chapter of the DAV in the state of Texas,” adds Chapter Commander Wayne Lee.

The chapter needs seven members to regularly show up at meetings to keep its accreditation. If it’s lost, the chapter will be closed – forcing members to merge with the nearest chapter in Nolanville.

To gain members, Parker has sent out postcards informing veterans of the group and reasons on why they should attend.

“The need is here, but we need people to work with us,” says Parker.

The Disabled Americans of Waco hosts meetings every second Tuesday of the month. The gatherings are located at the New Road Church of Christ at 5:30 p.m.