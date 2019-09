WACO, Texas – Waco Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started on the side of a structure in the 3100 block of Old Marlin Road. No one was home at the time.

The property owner came home, saw the flames, and called 911. The high winds made it hard for firefighters to put out the initial blaze.

Power was shut off to the structure as a safety precaution. No injuries were reported. The structure seems to be a total loss.