Waco Fire Chief Tatum has announced his retirement

WACO, Texas- Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum is retiring soon.

Thursday, October 17, Chief Tatum announced he will be retiring effective December 31, 2019.

The Chief came to Waco after retiring from the City of Fort Worth with 31 years of experience.

City Manager Wiley Stem said, “he has developed a strong department that has improved the level of fire services and the Council and citizen of Waco expect. We respect his decision to retire, thank him for his service and wish him the best in the future.”