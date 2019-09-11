Waco Fire Department receives $840K federal grant

WASHINGTON – The Waco Fire Department was awarded a $842,523.30 federal grant to increase the number of firefighters and support their work.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced the funding comes through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, which provides direct funding to fire departments and volunteer firefighter organizations to help increase the number of trained firefighters.

SAFER’s goal is for fire departments to increase their staffing and deployment capabilities and ultimately attain 24-hour staffing. This will assure their communities have adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards.

The SAFER grants support two specific activities:

the hiring of firefighters

recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters

SAFER is part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grants and is under the Office of Grants and Training of the Department of Homeland Security.

Source: Office of John Cornyn