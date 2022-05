WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco fire department is looking for it’s newest generation of heroes.

They are currently hiring certified fire fighters. They shared a video on social media, writing “Serve your community as part of a growing service organization.”

They also shared that those chosen would have benefit opportunities and also a retirement package.

Applications are due by May 31 and the Civil Service Exam date is June 11.

For more information and to apply, click here.