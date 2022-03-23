WACO, Texas- On Wednesday evening, Waco Fire Department opened the doors to their new home for the community. Members of the community were able to take a tour of the new facility.

“We didn’t know that there was beds and showers and stuff in there and they got TVs,” says Waco resident, Alecia Salinas.

The kids and the adults were able to meet the fire crew.

“I like fire fighters a lot,” says future fire fighter Berdie Oltman.

“Really excited. So he wants to be a firefighter when he gets older. So I thought it would be a good idea to bring them in here,” says Salinas.

The grand opening was an exciting day for the city of Waco. Current and retired fire fighters took part in the tradition of the hose uncoupling, to celebrate their new home.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of this, to see the firefighters. We put so much blood, sweat, and tears into serving the community just to have a facility that they can be proud of. A facility that a community can be proud of,” says former Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum.

The former theater has been revived and is now used to serve the Waco community. Waco Fire Station Six will serve the Sanger Heights neighborhood.

“Community goals converge on one project. Public safety strong capital investment in a strategic location and neighborhood activation,” says Mayor Dillon Meek, with the City of Waco.

Waco Fire Chief Greg Summers says the goal for the new facility is to get fire trucks on the scene quicker.

“I would like to command Chief Summers for the job that he’s done to make sure that the Waco fire department is representative of a community and it serves our community with honor,” says Tatum.