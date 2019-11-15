Waco Firefighters help with 2020 rescue dog calendar

WACO, Texas – Waco firefighters are teaming up with the Humane Society of Central Texas to find a creative way to save lives.

They pulled out all the stops to help raise money and awareness for the dogs at the regional animal shelter.

Dogs like Emlyn.

“She is about a three-year-old Cocker Pitty. She is very sweet and docile, as you can tell. She’s had a bit of a rough life, but she’s on the rebound and is ready to find a forever home where she can give you some loving,” says Mike Gray, Volunteer Coordinator of the Humane Society of Central Texas.

Emlyn won’t be in the 2020 calendar, but all the proceeds will benefit the regional animal shelter where is currently staying.

“This is an awesome partnership between the Humane Society and the Waco Fire Department. At the Waco Fire Department, our goal is to go out and make everyone’s lives a little bit better. We feel like the Humane Society and this partnership with the pets and with the dogs that does something like that for people in the community. By adopting these dogs out, it makes people’s lives a little bit better,” says Keith Guillory, the Deputy Fire Marshal.

The calendar will include 12 different pictures of at-risk rescue dogs and firefighters.

“Everybody loves a fireman, and everybody loves a dog. So we thought we would try to do a fundraiser that would bring awareness towards adoptions as well as try to raise some money. All the money raised from the calendars goes toward adoptions. Sidenote, the shelter is full, full, full. So if anyone wants a dog to go with their calendar, tell them to stop by the shelter. We would be happy to find them one,” says Dori Helm, Assistant Director of Information with the City of Waco.

The calendars are $10 each. You can get them from the regional animal shelter during regular business hours.

For more information on the Humane Society of Central Texas, you can click here.