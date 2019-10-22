Waco Firm Proposing Big Plans For Historic Cotton Belt Bridge

WACO, Texas. Non-profit firm City Center Waco is proposing big plans for the historic Cotton Belt Bridge. The site was a railroad bridge during the 1900s but has since been abandoned.

“The cotton belt railroad bridge was donated to City Center Waco in 2016 by a local couple. It was their vision that the bridge be used, not only as a connector but as a destination,” says City Center Waco’s Executive Director, Megan Henderson.

The idea was inspired by New York City’s Highline, a former railroad bridge that now houses shops, art museums and an array of activities.

“What the community has told us is that they want to see this bridge as a showpiece. A beautiful place that’s lit up during the day and at night. That is bussling with activity,” says Henderson.

Since 2016, the center has partnered with engineering firms and volunteers to create blueprints of different conceptual designs. Those designs were showed through City meetings and social media, where residents chose their favorite.

One rendering of the proposed new bridge

City Center Waco says the cost of repairing the bridge is estimated to cost $4.5 million, which does not include enhancements such as lights. Henderson says this is a cheaper option compared of tearing down the existing bridge and building a new one.

“So far there have been no public funds used on the railroad bridge except from an investment by the PID board, The public Improvement District. To help pay for a structural evaluation, ” Henderson added.

In the next coming weeks, the center is planning to hone in on the designs and concepts. In December, they plan to meet with the Tax Increment Financing Board to help fund the project.

Henderson says if they the board does not approve funding, they will go back to “square one.”