WACO, Texas- It has been two years since COVID-19 cases were detected in the U.S. In that time span, there has been research on vaccines and community guidelines to help defeat the virus.

With the new BA.2 variant on the rise, it raises the question whether the pandemic is a part of daily life?

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Lead Epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah says the COVID-19 is something the community must learn to live with.

“I know initially we hoped that we would be able to eradicate it or there would be a certain stop point. That there will be one day when we will say, “Okay the pandemic is over,” Shah said “That’s not going to be possible anymore just because it is so endemic throughout the world and it’s mutating really fast.”



Shah says the county received its first COVID case January 23, 2020.



Since then, health professionals have worked on timely responses, administered vaccines, and educated the community on guidelines to help defeat the virus.



With the new variant also know as “stealth” variant on the rise, normalcy may never be “normal” again.



“We are still not in the phase were we wouldn’t be concerned about COVID-19,” Shah said.



McLane Children’s Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dominic Lucia says these last two years have brought many learning opportunities for health professionals.



It also magnified the resilience and unity in the community to fight this together.



“It’s a reminder in a condensed time frame that medicine and science is always changing,” Lucia said. “What we used to treat victims of COVID in 2020, not all those things are the same. We learned and adapted and adjusted.”



Lucia says with the omicron being so contagious and spreading widely that there will be a layer of protection from the new variant.



According to the CDC last week the BA.2 makes up more than 20 percent of COVID cases in the U.S the Omicron variant is still dominant.



“There is a rise of cases in Europe as well as Asia,” Shah said. “The way we have seen throughout the pandemic is if there is a rise of cases in Europe, then the United States generally follows a couple of weeks later.”



“The virus doesn’t get tired or want to get back to normal it’s unfortunately something that is a reality,” Lucia said.



Dr. Lucia advises the community to stay educated and adjust accordingly.