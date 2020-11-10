Waco High closes after nearly a dozen teachers become exposed to COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Waco High School students were dismissed early on Monday after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19 and came in contact with ten others.

The news comes as there were nearly a dozen teachers already absent at the beginning of the day – some who were in quarantine or awaiting test results.

“We felt like we couldn’t appropriately supervise the students and cover classes with the number of employees out today,” said Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

Last week, the spike in coronavirus cases caused three other schools in the district to closed – Indian Spring Middle school, G.W Carver Middle School and Lake Montesorri Magnet School.

“This has certainly been a challenge for teachers, and we are learning to work through this,” Kincannon added.

For the schools which remain open, Waco ISD said they will evaluate the campus on a case-by-case basis.

Due to Teacher Education Association’s (TEA) guidelines, Waco High School is only able to close for five days. If they choose to go beyond this, the must get a waiver from the association.

Waco High students will continue remote learning until Monday, November 16th.