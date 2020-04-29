Waco Hippodrome Theatre preparing for Friday Re-Open

Live Now
Police escort for fallen Bell County Deputy John Rhoden
WACO, Texas – Although the Waco Hippodrome is re-opening Friday at just 25 percent of their capacity, they say they are ready to bring back the ultimate movie experience customers have grown to know and love.

“We’ve had people call, and they’re excited. And they’re ready to get out of their homes and do something,” said Jonathan Segovia, the general manager of the Waco Hippodrome Theatre.

While it’s unclear at this time just what movies the theatre will have in their lineup, they say they’re positive that by Friday, customers will have a good idea what they’re offering.

“We will have up on our website the showtimes and the movies that we’re going to show, and still, again, maintain that safety for everybody and the capacity,” said Segovia.

Going nearly a month without a single ticket sale has created a lot of spare time within the theatre, and they say spent this time wisely – ensuring customers will return to a more healthy and clean venue.

“We took advantage of this time to clean the entire building from top to bottom, sanitizing everything. We utilized this time to put 22 different hand sanitizer stations all throughout the entire building,” Segovia said.

COVID-19 has sparked some new changes in protocal for ticket sales, as well for the near future.

“We won’t be selling any tickets online. It will be in person or over the phone so we’re able to track that capacity better,” said Segovia.

But for movie-goers this weekend at the Hippodrome, there’s more to look forward to than just a movie. The theatre’s popular dine-in experience will be up and ready to go, as well.

